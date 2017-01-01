$100 off when you combine ANY 2 services (First session ONLY)
Licensed Permanent Makeup Technician offering Microblading, Shading, Ombre, Lip Blush & Fibroblast skin tightening
Microblading, Combo brows (Microblading + Shading) and Ombre powder brows.
Microblading is done by using a small hand tool to manually add hair strokes to your brows. Whereas shading uses a machine tool to add more density and color to the brows.
Lip blush tattoo is similar to brow shading. It uses a machine tool to add pigment to the lips. It can add color, even out pigment and give you the appearance of fuller lips.
Fibroblast is used for tightening skin using a plasma pen. It causes micro trauma to the skin which instantly shrinks the targeted area. It stimulates new collagen, giving permanent results similar to surgery.
Skin must be a 1 - 4 on Fitzgerald scale to avoid hyperpigmentation.
Uses a machine tool to implant ink into the skin on the upper or lower eyelids.
No needles, this hyaluron pen uses pressure to implant hyaluronic acid into the skin. Hyaluronic acid is a naturally occurring carbohydrate in the body.
$100 off when you combine ANY 2 services.
(Applies to first session only)
$50 for the 6 - 8 week touch up
$75 for 3 - 6 month touch up
$100 for 7 - 9 month touch up
$125 for 9 - 11 month touch up
$150 for 12 - 18 month touch up
anything after 18 months is a new service unless discussed otherwise.
$100 for 6 - 8 week touch up
$125 for 3 - 6 month touch up
$150 for 7 - 9 month touch up
$175 for 9 - 11 month touch up
$200 for 12 - 18 month touch up
anything after 18 months is a new service unless discussed otherwise.
$100 for 6 - 8 week touch up.
$125 for 3 - 6 month touch up.
$150 for 7 - 9 month touch up.
$175 for 9 - 11 month touch up.
$200 for the 12 - 18 month touch up.
anything after 18 months is a new session unless discussed otherwise.
$100 for the 6 - 8 week touch up
$150 for 3 - 9 month touch up
$175 for 9 - 11 month touch up
$200 for 12 - 16 month touch uo.
anything after 16 months is a new service.
Corrections are for people who have hyperpigmentation in the lips, or two toned pigment in the lips that will take more color and time to even out. Price varies between $300+ depending on the correction needed.
needle free hyaluronic acid fillers
Any touch ups done within 6 months of the first session are $100. It is recommended you do any touch ups 2 weeks apart to build and retain fullness.
To acheive desired fullness may take 2 - 4 sessions. It is recommended to do the initial sessions close together. Once at the desired volume you will just do a maintenance or touch up session every 4-12 months depending on retention.
$100 for the 6 - 8 week touch up
$125 for 3 - 9 month touch up
$150 for 9 - 13 month touch up
anything after 13 months is a new service.
$125 for the 6 - 8 week touch up
$150 for 3 - 9 month touch up
$175 for 9 - 13 month touch up
anything after 13 months is a new service.
Skin tightening
Pricing varies based on the area size.
Pricing varies based on the area size.
**Second treatment on same area if needed is available 8 weeks after initial treatment at 30% reduced cost.
Note: Rates are subject to change and are non-negotiable
Fibroblast works by utilizing the voltage in the air between the pen tip and the skin, to form a plasma charge. An electrical arc is created and instantly shrinks the targeted skin. The micro trauma stimulates new collagen and creates tiny brown spots where the skin will tighten around them.
It can treat:
- Wrinkles & fine lines
- Loose crepey skin
- Sagging eyelids
- Stretch marks (mostly stomach area)
- Skin tags
You should NOT get fibroblast if you are:
- Pregnant
- If you have a skin type of 5 - 6 (causes hyperpigmentation) it CAN be done on the body, but not recommended on face.
- Any uncontrolled medical problems (if so, please make me aware of any medication or medical problems you may have)
-Fitz scale 1 - 3 are safe to have fibroblast on face/breasts. Higher fitz risk hyperpigmentation
-Fitz scale 1 - 5 are typically safe to do stomach fibroblast if there is stretch marks on the area, but there is still a risk of hyperpigmentation.
-Brown scabs fall off in 7-10 days, and dots can take up to a couple months to completely fade away.
-Results are as permanent as surgery
-Sessions range from 1 hour for smaller areas to 5 hours for larger areas.
I ask that you give me 24 hours notice if you need to cancel your appointment. $25 Deposit can be used for to reschedule an appointment ONE time. If you are a no call- no show, deposit will be kept and you will be required to pay a new deposit upon re-booking.
browsbyashh@yahoo.com 607-760-8282 35th Ave & Bell Rd, off I-17 Phoenix, AZ 85053
Monday - Sunday: 9am - 6pm
Traveling services offered as well, depending on availability (fee starts at $50 and varies based on your location)
special hours or after hours by request only